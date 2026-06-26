NCERT Class 9 Social Science Book Adds Emergency, SIR, Omits Preamble

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The newly released NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook for the 2026-27 academic year introduces a dedicated section on the 1975-77 Emergency, incorporates the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and omits the Preamble and references to secularism. The book, titled “Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1,” replaces previous separate textbooks for history, geography, political science, and economics, and is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.
According to The Indian Express, the new textbook features a section on the Emergency under the topic “Challenges to democratic practices in India” in a chapter titled “Democracy.” The book states, “One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests.”
The Emergency section describes the period as one where “a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested.” The book notes that democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens’ freedoms were restricted. It also highlights mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan, especially in Bihar and Gujarat, and states that the Emergency was lifted in 1977, after which general elections were held, demonstrating the resilience of Indian democracy. Coverage revealed that the defeat of the ruling government in 1977 underscored the importance of constitutional safeguards and civil liberties.
“In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of fundamental rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested,” the textbook states.
The book also introduces the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, explaining that the Election Commission conducts SIR to ensure no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included. The SIR process involves updating, verifying, and correcting electoral rolls, with a focus on adding young voters and removing names due to death, change of residence, or duplicate enrollment. Analysis showed that this is the first time SIR has been mentioned in the Class 9 curriculum, reflecting recent changes in electoral processes.
“Dear @dpradhanbjp ji, this is a lie. There was a full chapter on the Emergency in the NCERT textbook since 2007. I was involved in writing it and ensuring that the ugly truth was not hidden from students of Political Science,” Yadav stated.
The new textbook also addresses the judiciary, describing it as “impartial and independent” and highlighting its role in safeguarding citizens’ rights and upholding the Constitution. The judiciary’s functions, including reviewing executive actions and constitutional amendments, are detailed, and the book emphasises the importance of access to justice for all. The content was prepared before recent controversies regarding textbook content and judicial portrayal. Further examination shows that the new Class 9 book was developed prior to the Supreme Court’s intervention in related textbook matters.
The integrated textbook, to be used from the 2026-27 academic year, consolidates content from history, geography, political science, and economics into a single volume. As details emerged, the NCERT has not responded to queries regarding the rationale for omitting the Preamble and secularism, but the director’s foreword states that the content aims to encourage critical and empathetic thinking among students.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.