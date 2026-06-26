NCERT Class 9 Social Science Book Adds Emergency, SIR, Omits Preamble

The Emergency section describes the period as one where “a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested.” The book notes that democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens’ freedoms were restricted. It also highlights mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan, especially in Bihar and Gujarat, and states that the Emergency was lifted in 1977, after which general elections were held, demonstrating the resilience of Indian democracy. Coverage revealed that the defeat of the ruling government in 1977 underscored the importance of constitutional safeguards and civil liberties.