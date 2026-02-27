NCERT Class 8 Textbook Attacking Judiciary: PM Modi Wants 'Accountability Fixed'

The National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) Class 8 Social Science textbook became the centre of a national controversy in February 2026 after a chapter discussing corruption in the judiciary was published.

The Supreme Court of India initiated suo motu proceedings, and the Union government, led by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the textbook and promised a thorough inquiry into the matter. The Prime Minister directed that accountability be fixed, and the Education Ministry moved to halt further dissemination of the book.