'Dancing Girl,' a 4500 Year Old Statue, Censored in NCERT Art Textbook

An updated image of the Mohenjo-daro ‘Dancing Girl’ bronze figurine appears in the new NCERT Class 9 art textbook with its torso covered. The retouched illustration, included in the opening chapter of the textbook, shades over the torso from the shoulders down, obscuring anatomical details that are visible in photographs of the original artefact. This marks the first time in at least 25 years that the figurine has been depicted in NCERT textbooks with its torso covered.