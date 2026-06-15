'Dancing Girl,' a 4500 Year Old Statue, Censored in NCERT Art Textbook

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An updated image of the Mohenjo-daro ‘Dancing Girl’ bronze figurine appears in the new NCERT Class 9 art textbook with its torso covered. The retouched illustration, included in the opening chapter of the textbook, shades over the torso from the shoulders down, obscuring anatomical details that are visible in photographs of the original artefact. This marks the first time in at least 25 years that the figurine has been depicted in NCERT textbooks with its torso covered.
According to The Indian Express, the new depiction is part of “Madhurima,” NCERT’s first-ever arts education series introduced under the National Education Policy and National Curriculum Framework. The retouched image appears in the Class 9 volume, which is among the textbooks released for Classes 1 to 9 so far.
Earlier editions of NCERT textbooks, including those published during the tenure of former Education Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, featured the ‘Dancing Girl’ without any covering on the torso as coverage revealed. The original bronze figurine, discovered at Mohenjo-daro, is approximately four inches high and is displayed at the National Museum in New Delhi.
In a previous interview, historian Michel Danino, who led the development committee for NCERT’s new Class 6 Social Science books, stated that there had been internal objections within NCERT regarding the nude depiction of the figurine. Danino initially resisted suggestions to alter the image but eventually agreed to move it from the chapter opener to an inside page and reduce its size following discussions with the committee.
“This picture of the Dancing Girl is unfair to the student. First, it is so tiny that nothing of this remarkable figurine's facial expression or ornaments can be made out. Second, the shading of her trunk is an act of censorship; unless we wish to return to Victorian morality, such prudishness is misplaced,” Danino said.
NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani responded to queries about the change, stating there was no specific reason for the alteration. He noted that the ‘Dancing Girl’ remains present in the Grade 6 Social Science textbook, along with other Harappan artefacts, and suggested contacting the relevant Textbook Development Team members for further details as clarification was sought.
Danino, who is no longer part of the NCERT textbook development committee for Social Science, described the shading of the figure’s trunk as “an act of censorship” and argued that such manipulation creates a “fake artefact which exists nowhere” at the end of his statement.
“This manipulation of the image amounts to creating a fake artefact which exists nowhere. That is just not done,” Danino added.
The ‘Dancing Girl’ is widely regarded by archaeologists as evidence of the Indus Valley Civilisation’s advanced metallurgical skills. The figurine’s confident posture and detailed ornamentation have made it a defining symbol of Harappan culture as highlighted in expert commentary.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.