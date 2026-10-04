Indian Navy Sailor ‘Honey-Trapped’, Shared Classified Data With Pak Operative

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A 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor was arrested on 3 October 2026 at INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility in Coimbatore, for allegedly transmitting classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani operative. The sailor, originally from West Bengal, was attending a management development course at the time of his arrest and had been at the Coimbatore facility for about a week. He joined the Navy in 2014 and was posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.
According to Deccan Herald, the espionage operation was facilitated through a social media-based honey-trap, where a female Pakistani intelligence operative contacted the sailor several months prior. Over time, the operative leveraged the online relationship to extract sensitive data regarding strategic naval assets, fleet movements, and the operational framework of the Visakhapatnam base.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Andhra Pradesh Police Counter Intelligence (CI) cell, a specialised unit tasked with countering cross-border espionage and terror threats, initiated the investigation after detecting suspicious digital activity linked to the sailor. He was subsequently placed under surveillance before being apprehended at the training facility.
Investigators stated that the sailor was accused of "transmitting" classified information, including details about strategic naval assets and operational plans, to the Pakistani operative. Further details indicated that the operative used the online relationship to systematically obtain sensitive information over several months.
The CI cell's inquiry began after digital footprints suggested unauthorised communication with foreign entities. Surveillance efforts led to the identification and arrest of the sailor, who was found to be actively posted with the Eastern Naval Command prior to his training assignment in Coimbatore.
"The CI cell, which specialises in investigating cross-border espionage and terror-related threats, launched an inquiry after detecting suspicious digital activity linked to the sailor. He was subsequently placed under surveillance before being arrested."
Officials confirmed that the sailor's arrest was the result of coordinated efforts between naval authorities and state counter-intelligence agencies. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities examining the extent of the data breach and any potential security implications for naval operations.
Additional information about the sailor's background revealed that he had joined the Navy in 2014 and had served in various capacities before his current posting. Coverage revealed that the incident has prompted a review of security protocols and digital communication monitoring within the armed forces to prevent similar breaches in the future.
The case has drawn attention to the risks posed by social engineering tactics targeting military personnel. As details emerged, officials reiterated the importance of vigilance and adherence to security guidelines among all ranks to safeguard sensitive information.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.