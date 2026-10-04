Indian Navy Sailor ‘Honey-Trapped’, Shared Classified Data With Pak Operative

A 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor was arrested on 3 October 2026 at INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility in Coimbatore, for allegedly transmitting classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani operative. The sailor, originally from West Bengal, was attending a management development course at the time of his arrest and had been at the Coimbatore facility for about a week. He joined the Navy in 2014 and was posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.