‘Be Loyal to Karmabhumi’: Highlights From Mohan Bhagwat’s Address in New York

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a large gathering at Madison Square Garden in New York on 29 August, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity and stating that a Hindu who believes there should be no Muslims in India would cease to be Hindu.

He emphasised that India’s tradition has always been to provide shelter to people of all faiths and backgrounds, and called for collective identity over individual interests.