‘Be Loyal to Karmabhumi’: Highlights From Mohan Bhagwat’s Address in New York

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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a large gathering at Madison Square Garden in New York on 29 August, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity and stating that a Hindu who believes there should be no Muslims in India would cease to be Hindu.
He emphasised that India’s tradition has always been to provide shelter to people of all faiths and backgrounds, and called for collective identity over individual interests.
He clarified that Hindutva does not support the exclusion of Muslims from India and reiterated the RSS’s commitment to serving all communities without discrimination.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Bhagwat’s statements in New York were delivered to an audience of over 6,000 people, including Indian-American community members and interfaith leaders. He described diversity as a “decoration of our innate unity” and called for it to be celebrated, respected, and accepted, while maintaining a sense of oneness.
Coverage revealed that Bhagwat also addressed the Indian diaspora, urging them to fulfil their responsibilities in their country of residence while upholding the values of oneness and inclusivity received from India. He stated that the diaspora’s first duty is to their “karma bhumi” (land of duty), and any contribution to India should come after fulfilling obligations abroad.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Bhagwat explained the concept of “oneness” by illustrating that, despite differences in lifestyle and material needs, an innate unity binds all people together.
He used the example of empathy during a meal to demonstrate the human capacity for compassion, stating, “You can try; you will not do. Because we are human beings.”
Analysis showed that Bhagwat invoked Swami Vivekananda, stating that every nation has a mission, and Bharat’s mission is to demonstrate unity in diversity by practice, not just by preaching. He argued that differences in body, clothing, and worship do not alter the underlying unity of humanity.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Bhagwat cited the RSS’s service activities, mentioning that its volunteers do not discriminate based on religion and that around 1.3 lakh service projects are being run with support from society. He also referenced the organisation’s engagement with minority communities, including Muslims and Christians, since 2018.
Statements made during the event indicated that Bhagwat views politics as a “game of self-interest” and believes that social change should be achieved through local initiatives, dialogue, and selfless service rather than political means.
“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” Bhagwat stated, underscoring the importance of collective identity.
During his US visit, Bhagwat also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York and paid tribute to Srila AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of ISKCON. His tour is part of the RSS’s centenary-year global outreach and includes stops in Canada and the United Kingdom as further detailed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.