J&K: Two JeM Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Kulgam Encounter

2 terrorists killed in encounter at Kulgam in J&K.
(Representational Image)
Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Mirhama area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, 23 April.
According to officials, the two militants were from the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit have been killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site," police said.
Based on inputs from the Kulgam police regarding presence of terrorists in Mirhama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and army.
During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, said the police. The search party retaliated to the firing, effectively leading to an encounter.
"Later on, a team of CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and cordon has been strengthened. Encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning," police said.
Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered material have been taken into case records for further investigation.
