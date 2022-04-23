Alia Bhatt Shares New Wedding Photos With ‘Cat of Honour’ Edward

While most brides opt for a maid of honour, Alia Bhatt decided to mix things up and have a "cat of honour" for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia got married in Mumbai on 14 April, and since then, several pictures of their ceremonies have gone viral on social media.

Right from the mehendi to the wedding and pictures of the reception, users online are loving the new photos that are being released. Alia recently shared some more pictures from the wedding ceremony with her cat, Edward.