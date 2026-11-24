advertisement
On 24 November 2026, the Tamil Nadu government did not light the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, despite a Supreme Court order permitting a one-time arrangement for the event. The annual flame was instead lit at the customary Uchi Pillaiyar temple location. Protests occurred at the site, and police removed devotees who objected to the decision. The Madurai Collector was tasked with reporting compliance to the Supreme Court within three days.
According to The Indian Express, the state’s law minister, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, announced the lighting at the traditional site, while the pillar near the dargah remained unlit. The Supreme Court had specifically allowed the lamp to be lit at the pillar as a limited, one-time measure, but the government proceeded only with the customary practice. The decision aligned with the stance of several political allies who opposed lighting a second lamp at the pillar.
As highlighted by The Hindu, police declared the area a “Red Zone” and imposed strict security measures, including a ban on drones and restrictions on public access to the hill. Only individuals authorised by the administration were permitted to witness the lamp lighting. The administration cited compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, but the lamp was not lit at the disputed pillar, leading to protests and the removal of devotees from the foothills.
As coverage revealed, the Supreme Court’s interim order did not establish any precedent or customary right regarding the pillar. The court emphasised that the arrangement was not a recognition of an essential religious practice and that all questions of title, possession, and religious entitlement remained open for future adjudication. The order also required that only a temple-authorised team, as determined by the Madurai Collector and other officials, could perform the ceremony, with no public congregation allowed at the site.
“We make it abundantly clear that the present arrangement does not proceed upon any finding that the stone pillar is, or has historically been, a place of customary religious observance. Nor does it determine whether the lighting of the lamp at the location constitutes an essential religious practice or whether any individual, religious denomination or institution possesses an enforceable right in that regard,” the Supreme Court stated.
At the start of the day, analysis showed that the Madras High Court had asked the state government to reconsider prohibitory orders in Madurai, noting that such restrictions could impede devotees’ rights under Article 25 of the Constitution. The court questioned the necessity of the prohibitory order and emphasised that the Supreme Court’s directive should be implemented without interference.
In the afternoon, reporting indicated that the Madras High Court restrained public calls to defy the Supreme Court’s order, clarifying that criticism was permissible but non-compliance was not. The court reiterated that the pending review petition before the Supreme Court did not excuse the state from implementing the interim order and directed the Collector to act in aid of the Supreme Court under Article 144 of the Constitution.
“The High Court held a pending review petition does not excuse non-compliance, while noting that the Supreme Court had passed no order on the review plea yet. District, police and temple officials, therefore, remain bound to implement the Supreme Court’s November 20 directions,” the order stated.
Later in the evening, officials were instructed by the Madras High Court to comply with the Supreme Court’s order and to release any persons detained under the prohibitory orders. The court’s directive reinforced the requirement for administrative compliance with the Supreme Court’s interim arrangement for the festival.
By the end of the day, further details emerged that the ceremonial lamp was lit at the Uchipillayar temple, while the pillar remained unlit. Security remained tight, and the Madurai Collector was expected to submit a status report to the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of its order.
“The Madurai Collector now has three days to tell the court how its order was carried out,” a senior official confirmed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.