Madras High Court Affirms Karthigai Deepam Lamp Lighting At Thiruparankundram

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench on 6 January 2026 upheld a single judge’s order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill. The court directed that the temple administration, not the general public, should perform the ritual, and that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may impose conditions to protect the site.

The order followed appeals by state authorities and religious bodies challenging the earlier directive.