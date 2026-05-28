Madras High Court Orders Immediate Ban On Cow Slaughter One Day Before Bakrid

As highlighted by The News Minute, the directive was issued in response to a writ petition filed by a Coimbatore resident who raised concerns about cows and calves being slaughtered outside designated slaughterhouses, particularly during Bakrid. The court reiterated that, under the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, cows can only be slaughtered if they are over ten years old and unfit for work or breeding, or if they are permanently incapacitated due to injury or disease.