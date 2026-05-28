Madras High Court Orders Immediate Ban On Cow Slaughter One Day Before Bakrid

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The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to enforce an immediate ban on the slaughter of cows and calves across the state. The order, issued on 27 May 2026, requires authorities to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or any other day, referencing a government order from 1976 that prohibits cow slaughter in the interest of milk production and rural economy.
According to The Hindu, a summer vacation bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to issue instructions to all subordinate officials to prevent any breach of the order. The court also mandated that the matter be listed again on 29 May 2026 for the government to report compliance.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the directive was issued in response to a writ petition filed by a Coimbatore resident who raised concerns about cows and calves being slaughtered outside designated slaughterhouses, particularly during Bakrid. The court reiterated that, under the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, cows can only be slaughtered if they are over ten years old and unfit for work or breeding, or if they are permanently incapacitated due to injury or disease.
In its order, the bench cited Supreme Court judgments, including State of West Bengal vs Ashutosh Lahiri, which clarified that cow slaughter during Bakrid is not an essential religious practice. The court stated, “Slaughtering of cows on Bakrid is neither essential to nor necessarily required as part of the religious ceremony.”
“We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day,” the order read.
Further, recent developments at the Supreme Court level show that a plea seeking urgent implementation of a nationwide cow slaughter ban ahead of Bakrid was not granted an expedited hearing. The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, declined the request for urgency, noting the timing of the plea.
Legal context provided in related cases demonstrates that cow slaughter laws and their enforcement remain a subject of judicial scrutiny in other states as well. For instance, the Gujarat High Court recently reserved its verdict in a case concerning the custodial death of a man accused of cow slaughter, highlighting ongoing legal debates around enforcement and due process.
At the state level, coverage revealed that the Madras High Court’s order also emphasized that slaughter of any animal, including goats and sheep, must only occur in licensed slaughterhouses. The court instructed the Chief Secretary and Additional Director General of Police to ensure compliance by all relevant officials.
Justice Swaminathan, authoring the verdict, stated, “Since the executive power is co-terminus with the legislative power, a Government Order issued by the Government banning cow slaughter is very much sustainable and has to be enforced, as it has the force of law.”
In addition, as details emerged, the court referenced Article 48 of the Constitution, which requires the state to take steps to prohibit the slaughter of cows, calves, and other milch and draught cattle. The order also noted historical context, including references to Mahatma Gandhi’s advocacy for cow protection and legislative measures taken by various states post-independence.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.