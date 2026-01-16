Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado Presents Nobel Peace Prize Medal To Trump

advertisement
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to United States President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on 15 January 2026. The meeting took place as Machado sought support from Washington following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. The Nobel Committee has clarified that while the medal can change hands, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate remains with the original recipient.
According to Deccan Herald, Machado’s gesture was made during her first public appearance in Washington in several months. Trump expressed gratitude on social media, stating, “Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!”
As reported by The Hindu, Machado described the act as recognition of Trump’s “unique commitment with our freedom.” She addressed reporters after the meeting but did not specify whether Trump accepted the medal. The White House did not immediately confirm if the medal was retained by Trump.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Nobel Institute reiterated that the Peace Prize cannot be transferred or shared, even if the physical medal is given to another person. The Institute stated, “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”
“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee clarified.
Further clarification was provided regarding the rules, noting that while Nobel medals have been auctioned or loaned in the past, the official status of laureate does not transfer with the medal. The Nobel Peace Center cited previous cases, such as Dmitry Muratov’s medal being auctioned for charity, to illustrate this distinction.
Machado’s presentation of the medal was also compared to historical gestures, as coverage revealed. She referenced the Marquis de Lafayette’s medal being given to Simon Bolivar, drawing a parallel to her own act as a symbol of gratitude for support in Venezuela’s struggle for freedom.
Trump has previously expressed disappointment at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, having publicly lobbied for the 2025 award. Reporting indicated that Machado’s gesture was intended to acknowledge Trump’s role in supporting Venezuelan opposition efforts, despite his earlier reservations about her leadership prospects.
“We can count on President Trump,” Machado told supporters after her White House meeting, emphasizing her continued pursuit of US backing for Venezuela’s transition.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described Machado as a “remarkable and brave voice” for Venezuelans, but stated that Trump’s view on her leadership had not changed. Analysis showed that Trump has instead worked with interim president Delcy Rodriguez, maintaining a cautious approach to endorsing Machado as Venezuela’s next leader.
Machado’s visit to Washington included meetings with US lawmakers, where she continued to advocate for opposition leadership in Venezuela. The Nobel Committee’s position remains unchanged, and the medal’s transfer is considered symbolic rather than official as details emerged.
