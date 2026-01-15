‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’: Iranian State TV Threatens Trump Amid Crisis

advertisement
On 15 January 2026, Iranian state television broadcast a message referencing the 2024 assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump, stating, “This time it will not miss the target.” The message was displayed alongside an image from the 2024 Butler rally, where Trump was wounded. The broadcast occurred amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, following reports of possible US military action and ongoing unrest in Iran.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Iranian state broadcaster aired a poster from a pro-government rally, which appeared to threaten Trump’s life.
The image referenced the July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, where Trump was injured. The broadcast was widely interpreted as one of the most direct threats from Tehran towards Trump in recent years.
According to Deccan Herald, the threat was issued just hours after reports emerged that the Trump administration was considering military strikes against Iran.
The state TV segment included a split-screen image: a large crowd on one side and Trump’s photo with the threatening message on the other. The message was delivered in Persian and directly referenced the previous attempt on Trump’s life.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the broadcast coincided with reports from international agencies suggesting that US military intervention in Iran could be imminent. The threat was not accompanied by any official statement from Iranian authorities, but it followed a pattern of escalating rhetoric between the two countries.
Coverage revealed that, in parallel with the broadcast, Iran issued a NOTAM closing its airspace to most flights, and there were indications of increased activity at US military installations. These developments were interpreted by observers as signs of possible military escalation, though no official confirmation of US action was provided.
Trump, in public statements, said he had been informed that executions of protesters in Iran had stopped, though he did not specify his sources. Reporting indicated that Trump’s comments came amid ongoing reports of severe crackdowns on protests in Iran, with thousands reportedly killed and many more arrested.
In the context of these threats and counter-threats, Analysis showed that both US and Iranian officials have continued to issue statements warning of potential consequences if the other side escalates further. Iranian officials have accused the US of using internal unrest as a pretext for intervention, while the US has warned Iran against executing protesters.
“We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping... and there's no plans for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it,” Trump stated to the media.
