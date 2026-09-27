Protest Over Alleged Rape Turns Violent at LPU; Students Vandalise Campus

On 27 September 2026, students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, staged a large-scale protest following claims that a female student had been raped by an outsider on campus.

The protest escalated into violence, resulting in property damage within the university and a blockade of the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway.

Police were deployed in significant numbers, and traffic was diverted as the situation continued into the afternoon.