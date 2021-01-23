LG K42 Launched in India: Check Price, Specs & Availability

Amid speculations that South Korean tech giant LG may pull out of the mobile phone business, the company on Friday, 22 January, unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India.

According to the company, LG K42 passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armour’s strong durability.

The phone is sturdy enough to pass the nine categories of the US Military Defence Standard, including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity.