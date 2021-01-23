LG K42 Launched in India: Check Price, Specs & Availability

Amid speculations that South Korean tech giant LG may pull out of the mobile phone business, the company on Friday, 22 January, unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India.
According to the company, LG K42 passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armour’s strong durability.
The phone is sturdy enough to pass the nine categories of the US Military Defence Standard, including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity.
The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, starting 26 January and will be priced at Rs 10,990, with a 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement.
The smartphone houses a quad-camera setup, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP super wide angle lens that captures a wider scenery, a 2MP depth camera to accentuate depth and details in bokeh for a lively portrait and a 2MP Macro camera, for rich and detailed pictures without zooming.
The smartphone also sports an 8MP selfie front camera for artistic selfies.
The LG K42 comes equipped with a super sharp and crisp 6.6-inch HD+ display designed to be cinematically proportioned for an immersive viewing experience.
It is powered by MediaTek's Helio P23 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The device comes with a 4000mAH battery and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined