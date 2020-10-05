Latest News: BJP Worker Shot Dead Near Police Station In Bengal

BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district, reported ANI. This matter should be investigated by CBI, said BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.