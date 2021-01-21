Latest News: India Reports 15,223 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reports 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,06,10,883, as death toll rises to 1,52,869. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,92,308, while total discharges are at 1,02,65,706.
A total of 8,06,484 people have also been vaccinated.
A consignment of Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, will be dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh, today.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 21 Jan 2021,09:50 AM IST