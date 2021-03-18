Latest News: Fire at a Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 in Vadodara in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported.
Seventeen patients have been rescued from the third and fourth floors of the hospital and shifted to SSG hospital. Reportedly, nobody has been injured.
A paramedical staff of a hospital was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman patient in the ICU ward in Chitrakoot area of Jaipur, DCP (West) Pradeep Mohan Sharma told ANI.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined