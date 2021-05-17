Latest News: Man Murdered in Mumbai’s Bandra, Probe Underway
Published:
Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude in Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:41 am (local time), 156 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.
Man Murdered in Mumbai's Bandra
A man was murdered using a sharp weapon in Bandra on Sunday. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 34 at Kherwadi Police station. Search is underway for the three accused.