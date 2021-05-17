Latest News: Man Murdered in Mumbai’s Bandra, Probe Underway

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude in Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:41 am (local time), 156 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

Man Murdered in Mumbai's Bandra

A man was murdered using a sharp weapon in Bandra on Sunday. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 34 at Kherwadi Police station. Search is underway for the three accused.

