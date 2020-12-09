Latest News: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office, and participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' Jansampark Rally in Bhwanipur Vidhan Sabha. Nadda will also hold a meeting with representatives from slum community, in West Bengal on Wednesday, 9 December.
Source: ANI
Two militants have been killed in an encounter started in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said. More details awaited.
Source: ANI
Published: 09 Dec 2020,07:25 AM IST