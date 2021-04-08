Latest News: Sensex Surges 343 Points to 50,005 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Surges 343 Points to 50,005 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday surged 343.32 points to 50,005.08 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 102.90 points to 14,921.95.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)