Latest News: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Sensex on Wednesday dropped 89.40 points to 39,485.17 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 23 points to 11,639.40.
(Source: PTI)
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sugan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said. The operation is still underway.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 07 Oct 2020,09:10 AM IST