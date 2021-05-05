Latest News: Sensex Rises 266 Points to 48,520 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex on Wednesday rose 266.09 points to 48,519.60 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 81.45 points to 14,577.95.
(Source: PTI)
Kashmiri separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai, detained under PSA last year, has died in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp on a PIL challenging the messaging platform's privacy policy.
(Source: PTI)
An oxygen cylinder exploded while it was being refilled at oxygen plant in Lucknow as per the police, leading to six injuries and three deaths.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 05 May 2021,09:46 AM IST