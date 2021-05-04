Latest News: 20 Dead As Metro Line Collapses in Mexico City

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex on Tuesday jumped 242.57 points to 48,961.09 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 78.05 points to 14,712.20.
At least 20 people have died and around 70 others have been injured after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City on Monday as a train was passing, news agency AFP reported.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The matter will be heard next on 4 June.
The Delhi High Court will hear on May 17 a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on COVID-19.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held the West Bengal law on regulating real estate as unconstitutional, saying the Central government's RERA holds field.
The West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act of 2017 creates a parallel regime and is in direct conflict with the Centre's RERA, the apex court said.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared journalists as front line workers in the state.
Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on pleas challenging the granting of Maratha quota in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra on Wednesday, 5 May.
