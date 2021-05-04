Latest News: 20 Dead As Metro Line Collapses in Mexico City

Sensex Jumps 243 Points to 48,961 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday jumped 242.57 points to 48,961.09 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 78.05 points to 14,712.20.

(Source: PTI)

20 Dead, 70 Injured As Elevated Metro Line Collapses in Mexico City

At least 20 people have died and around 70 others have been injured after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City on Monday as a train was passing, news agency AFP reported.

Delhi HC Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Against GNCTD Amendment Bill

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The matter will be heard next on 4 June.

(Source: ANI)

Delhi HC to Hear Plea Seeking Halting of Construction Activity for Centra Vista Project

The Delhi High Court will hear on May 17 a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on COVID-19.

(Source: ANI)

WB Law on Regulating Real Estate Unconstitutional: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held the West Bengal law on regulating real estate as unconstitutional, saying the Central government's RERA holds field.

The West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act of 2017 creates a parallel regime and is in direct conflict with the Centre's RERA, the apex court said.

(Source: PTI)

Karnataka Declares Journalists as Frontline Workers: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared journalists as front line workers in the state.

(Source: ANI)

SC to Declare Verdict on Pleas Challenging Maratha Quota Tomorrow

Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on pleas challenging the granting of Maratha quota in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra on Wednesday, 5 May.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 04 May 2021,09:36 AM IST
