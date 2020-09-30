Latest News: India-Bangladesh to Hold Virtual Summit in December

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West in Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the operations are underway.
Source: ANI
PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina are all set to hold a virtual bilateral summit in December, MEA announced on Tuesday, 29 September.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 30 Sep 2020,07:59 AM IST