Latest News: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Safe: South Korea Expert Panel

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend best wishes to Indians for Holi.
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered five AK rifles, seven pistols, ammunition, and a host of magazines in Karnah, along the Line of Control on 28 March.
(Source: ANI)
South Korea’s expert panel has stated that Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for approval.
(Source: Reuters)
Eight people have been killed and several others seriously injured after a truck ploughs into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Nalanda district, said the police.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 29 Mar 2021,09:37 AM IST