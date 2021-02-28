Latest News: 16,752 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons in drug raids conducted in Dongri, Wadi Bunder and Nagpada areas, in Mumbai on the night of Saturday, 27 February.
India on Sunday reported 16,752 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,96,731. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,57,051.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,64,511 active cases across the country, while 1,07,75,169 patients have been discharged, with 11,718 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.
The Income Tax department conducted searches on a business group involved in tiles and sanitaryware in Chennai on Saturday, 27 February, CBDT spokesperson told ANI.
“Search was conducted at 11 premises and surveys in nine premises of group in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kolkata. Cash of around Rs 8.30 crores was found and seized,” the spokesperson added.
