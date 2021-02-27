Latest News: 16,488 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
An ASI in the Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in a PCR van while on duty in west Delhi, officials said on Saturday.
Further investigation is underway.
(Source: PTI, ANI)
India on Saturday reported 16,488 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,79,979. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,56,938.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,59,590 active cases across the country, while 1,07,63,451 patients have been discharged, with 12,771 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.
At least one person died after a fire broke out at a factory in Pratap Nagar area of Delhi on Saturday. As many as 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Citing eyewitnesses, a fire official said the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded. "We have successfully contained the fire. Cooling is underway," he said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 27 Feb 2021,09:39 AM IST