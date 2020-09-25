Latest News: 12 Die in Landslides in Nepal, 9 Missing

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Election Commission’s press conference over Bihar Elections to be held today to announce Bihar assembly poll schedule, Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson, Election Commission of India stated.
Source: PTI
Terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed at South Kashmir's mini secretariat earlier today. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited, reported ANI.
At least 12 people died and nine others went missing in separate incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in western and eastern Nepal on Thursday.
Source: NDTV
Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case till Friday, 25 September. The hearing in the matter will begin in high court from today
Published: 25 Sep 2020,07:36 AM IST