Latest News: 13,203 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.06 Cr

Sensex on Monday soared 346.55 points to 49,225.09 in the opening trade, while Nifty jumped 88.40 points to 14,460.30.
(Source: PTI)
India on Monday reported 13,203 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,06,67,736. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 131 to 1,53,470.
According to Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,84,182 active cases across the country, while 1,03,30,084 patients have been discharged so far.
Published: 25 Jan 2021,09:48 AM IST