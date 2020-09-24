Latest News: Encounter Underway in Awantipora, 1 Militant Killed

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex tanks 571.26 points to 37,097.16 in the opening session, while Nifty tumbles 169.40 points to 10,962.45.
A fire broke out at Aditya Mall in Karkardooma. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.
One militant killed in an encounter with the forces that started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora, Kashmir police stated.
Further details are awaited.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 24 September.
North Korean forces shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who disappeared off a patrol vessel and ended up in Pyongyang's waters, Seoul's defence ministry said Thursday, calling it an "outrageous act".
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night near a protest in Louisville. Police were responding to reports of gunfire and the two officers suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
India on Wednesday, 23 September carried out a successful test firing of the Prithvi short-range ballistic missile, developed by DRDO, from the Interim Test Range, Balasore off the coast of Odisha. The missile achieved all mission objective as decided by Strategic Forces Command.
A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat earlier today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported so far. More details are awaited.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit 40 km west of Islamabad, Pakistan, in the early morning of Thursday, 24 September.
