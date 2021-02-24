Latest News: 13,742 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India on Wednesday reported 13,742 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,30,176. The death toll increased by 104 to 1,56,567.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,46,907 active cases in the country, while 1,07,26,702 patients have been discharged, with 14,037 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.
Sensex on Wednesday jumped 160.58 points to 49,911.99 in the opening trade, while Nifty advanced 54.15 points to 14,761.95.
(Source: PTI)
