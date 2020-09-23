Latest News: KKR To Invest Rs 5,550 Cr in Reliance Retail Venture

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex surges 324.27 points to 38,058.35 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 92.25 points to 11,245.90. Meanwhile, Reliance gained 2 percent.
Global investment firm KKR & Co. will invest Rs 5,550 crores into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) for a 1.28% equity stake. RRVL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.
Source: LiveMint
BMC declares holiday for all offices and establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has asked the public to come out of their homes only if necessary.
Source: ANI
Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 22 September leading to waterlogging in areas including Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Suburban services on central Railway were suspended.
Source: ANI
Indian Navy is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Australian Navy in the East Indian Ocean Region from Wednesday, 23 to 24 September.
Source: ANI
Published: 23 Sep 2020,07:14 AM IST