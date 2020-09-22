Latest News: Sensex Drops 400 Points; Nifty Slips to 11,100

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Five people were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday after they attempted to set ablaze an Assistant Engineer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), while he was carrying out a demolition drive against illegal structures.
Source: TNM
Sensex drops 400 points, while Nifty hovers near 11,100 in the opening session; markets give up early gains amid selloff across sectors.
Source: NDTV
National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at different locations in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh case.
Source: ANI
One militant has been neutralised in an encounter between militants and a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.
Encounter is underway. More details awaited
Source: ANI
India hit back at Pakistan for raising Jammu and Kashmir issue during the high-level meeting to commemorate 75 years of United Nations, saying that Islamabad is known as the epicentre of ‘terrorism’.
Source: ANI
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday morning but no casualty or damage to property has been reported yet.
Source: ANI
Published: 22 Sep 2020,07:28 AM IST