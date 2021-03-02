Latest News: 12,286 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India on Tuesday reported 12,286 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,24,527. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 91 to 1,57,248.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,68,358 active cases across the country, while 1,07,98,921 patients have been discharged so far, with 12,464 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Sensex on Tuesday gained 191.45 points to trade at 50,041.29 in the opening session, while Nifty was up 65.10 points to 14,826.65.
(Source: PTI)
Minister of State in the Home Ministry, G Kishan Reddy. was given his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, a day after the second phase of vaccination kicked off.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 02 Mar 2021,08:13 AM IST