Latest News: Sensex Declines 134 Points to End at 38,846

Three people died and three others were injured as a pickup van rammed into a stationary truck in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday.
The Parliament on Friday passed the Bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 percent "to meet exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic."
Sensex on Friday declined 134.03 points to end at 38,845.82, while Nifty slipped 11.15 points to 11,504.95.
Thousands of people in northwest China have tested positive for a bacterial disease after a leak from a state-owned biopharmaceutical plant making animal vaccines in 2019.
Delhi HC has directed government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas to provide gadgets, internet package to poor kids for online classes.
While, private unaided schools can claim reimbursement for providing gadgets, internet to poor kids from the state.
In a major internal shuffling of senior Maharashtra Police officers, the state government on Thursday transferred over 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Council of Ministers virtual meeting will be hosted by Nepal on 24 September. The meet is traditionally held coinciding with UNGA (United National General Assembly).
Sensex jumps 186.37 points to 39,166.22 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 62.70 points to 11,578.80.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will hold a 'rail roko' agitation from 24 to 26 September against the three agriculture ordinances.
Gunmen killed five people on Thursday, 17 September, during an attack on a wake in central Mexico, sparking a manhunt that left one suspect dead and three under arrest, AFP reported.
US Department of Defense and India's Ministry of Defense officials conducted the first annual US India Cyber Defense Dialogue on Thursday, 17 September. The two sides exchanged views on cyber threats and best practices in cyber defence.
US President Donald Trump extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. “Many happy returns to a great leader and loyal friend,” tweeteded Trump
Published: 18 Sep 2020,08:01 AM IST