Latest News: Sensex Tumbles 323 Points to End at 38,980

A joint encounter broke out between CRPF and the militants at Batamaloo area of Srinagar early in the morning.
Three militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.
The operation is underway.
A virtual meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS nations scheduled to be held at 4 pm today.
Sensex drops 216.76 points to 39,086.09 in opening session while Nifty sheds 44 points to 11,560.55.
Oil prices fell on Thursday, 17 September after rising in the two previous sessions, as concerns about weak fuel demand re-emerged after production platforms in the southeastern United States.
Source: Reuters
Kerala High Court grants bail to Mohd Anwar, Mohd Abdul Shameem and Jipsal in the gold smuggling case, registered by the Customs Department.
Source: ANI
ED has filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis Shah in a 2005 case of money laundering case filed against him for alleged terror financing.
Source: PTI
Sensex on Thursday tumbled 323 points to end at 38,979.85, while Nifty dropped 88.45 points to 11,516.10.
(Source: PTI)
A day after the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against 15 people in connection with a northeast Delhi violence case, a city court on Thursday directed all the accused to appear before it on 21 September – the next date of the hearing.
The court also directed the police to supply copies of the charge sheet to the accused persons.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 17 Sep 2020,07:30 AM IST