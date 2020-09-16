Latest News: Rajnath Singh to Speak on India-China Standoff in RS

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal earlier in the morning, stated National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a press briefing stated that a new National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education will be formulated under National Education Policy to ensure quality education for teachers.
Source: ANI
One Indian soldier was killed and two wounded, including an officer after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, 15 September.
Source: PTI
Defence officials from US-India conducted a virtual meeting to discuss defence industrial cooperation, incl.co-production & co-development of defence equipment the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs announced.
Sensex added 50 points at 39,090 levels and the Nifty index topped the 11,500-mark. Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Auto were the top Sensex gainers.
Source: Business Standard
Supreme Court ordered a fresh investigation into the death of National Law University (NLU)-Jodhpur student in 2017. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman directed that a fresh investigation be carried out and also sets aside closure report filed by Rajasthan Police in the case.
Source: ANI
Maharashtra Congress will stage a statewide protest on Thursday, 16 September demanding the withdrawal of Centre's 'unjust' decision to ban the export of onions, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat announced
William H. Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates passed away at the age of 94 at his beach home on Hood Canal, Washington on Tuesday, 15 September. According to Bill Gates III’s family office. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease.
Source: Indian Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. PM Modi said that he looks forward to jointly take India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights.
Source: ANI
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 16 September passed the Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.
Delhi High Court's division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar adjourned the hearing on the appeal filed by Brajesh Thakur, who was sentenced to life term by a trial court in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, till 1 October.
Challenging the decision of the trial court, Thakur in his plea before the High Court said the trial court has failed to appreciate that a case relating to rape the prosecution must first and foremost establish that an accused is potent and thereby capable of committing the alleged act.
Source: IANS
Kerala HC on Tuesday directed a school in Ernakulam to not expel any students from attending online classes merely on account of unpaid fees while taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic scenario.
Source: Bar & Bench
A boat carrying around 45 devotees to a temple capsized in Chambal river Kota district. SDM (Etawah) Ramavtar Barnala, Kota stated that “three bodies have been recovered.”
Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway.
Source: ANI
The total tax collection till 15 September of this fiscal has fallen by 22.5 percent, an Income Tax Department source was cited by PTI as saying on Wednesday.
Sensex on Wednesday jumped 258.50 points to end at 39,302.85, while Nifty rose 82.75 points to 11,604.55.
(Source: PTI)
Tata Projects Ltd has won the contract to build a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
India’s overall exports (merchandise plus services) have declined by 25.42 percent during the period, April-June 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
(Source: ANI)
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill that seeks to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of RBI.
(Source: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the India-China border standoff in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 16 Sep 2020,07:27 AM IST