Latest News: NIA Arrests Giteli Imran, Involved in Espionage

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, Attock during a routine training mission. Pilot ejected safely, reported Pakistan media.
Source: ANI
NIA arrested a key accused Giteli Imran, resident of Gujarat on Monday, 14 September for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan's ISI. Further investigation is underway, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated.
Source: ANI
India's economic growth will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country, said Asian Development Outlook (ADB)
Source: PTI
In a reply to an RTI query, Bengaluru Central Prison's Public Information Officer stated that 'Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27 January 2021 provided the default fine is paid, if the default fine is not paid, the probable date would be 27 February 2022. Date may vary if Sasikala utilises parole facility.
Source: ANI
Sensex rises 212.87 points to 38,969.50 in opening session while Nifty advances 54.65 points to 11,494.70
Source: PTI
MPs of the Left parties protested in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'
Education Ministry will constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education, it will consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated.
Source: ANI
US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India today, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday, 13 September in Doha.
India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday. India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women.
(Source: ANI)
An encounter has started in the Marwal area of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 15 Sep 2020,07:46 AM IST