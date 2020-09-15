Latest News: NIA Arrests Giteli Imran, Involved in Espionage

PAF Aircraft Crashes Near Pindigheb

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, Attock during a routine training mission. Pilot ejected safely, reported Pakistan media. Source: ANI

NIA Arrests Giteli Imran For His Involvement in Espionage Activities

NIA arrested a key accused Giteli Imran, resident of Gujarat on Monday, 14 September for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan's ISI. Further investigation is underway, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated. Source: ANI

'India's Economy To Contract by 9%': ADB

India's economic growth will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country, said Asian Development Outlook (ADB) Source: PTI

Bengaluru Central Prison Replies to RTI Query on Convict Sasikala Release

In a reply to an RTI query, Bengaluru Central Prison's Public Information Officer stated that 'Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27 January 2021 provided the default fine is paid, if the default fine is not paid, the probable date would be 27 February 2022. Date may vary if Sasikala utilises parole facility. Source: ANI

Sensex Rise Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Sensex rises 212.87 points to 38,969.50 in opening session while Nifty advances 54.65 points to 11,494.70 Source: PTI

MPs of Left Paties Protest Outside Gandhi Statue at the Parliament

MPs of the Left parties protested in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'

Education Ministry to Constitute National Committee For Integration of Vocational Education

Education Ministry will constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education, it will consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated. Source: ANI

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Visit India Today

US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India today, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday, 13 September in Doha.

India Beats China, Becomes Member of UN ECOSOC

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday. India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. (Source: ANI)

Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama Between Forces & Militants

An encounter has started in the Marwal area of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited. (Source: ANI)