Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops Over 13,500

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
Breaking News
Updated:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Afghanistan: 10 Security Force Members Killed in Taliban Attack

At least 10 security force members including a border police commander were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz in Afghanistan on Sunday, 13 December.

Source: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Guv Bandaru Dattatreya Met With an Accident

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met with an accident on Monday, 14 December near the Choutuppal town in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported, K Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir told ANI.

Source: ANI

UP Police Constable Among 5 Killed in Road Accident

Five persons, including a police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed against a tree. The accident took place late on Sunday night on the Pratapgarh-Patti road under Kandhari police circle.

Fire Breaks Out at a Factory in Neemrana, Alwar

Fire breaks out at a factory in Neemrana, Alwar district. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

Source: ANI

Delhi: Building Collapsed in Khazoori Khas Area

A building has collapsed in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, more details are awaited.

Source: ANI

Maha BJP Legislators Protest Outside State Assembly

Maharashtra BJP Legislators hold a protest outside the State Assembly over various issues including Maratha reservation, inflated power bills and compensation to farmers after the recent flood and heavy rain.

Source: ANI

Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops Over 13,500

BSE Sensex rises over 200 points to 46,347 in the opening session, NSE Nifty topped with 13,588 as markets hit record highs amid gains across sectors.

Source: NDTV

Gunman Dead After Shooting at NYC Cathedral Christmas Concert

A gunman who opened fire at a Christmas show in New York’s cathedral was shot in the head by the police, the suspect later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Bills Related to Women Security to Be Tabled in Maharashtra Assembly

Five ordinances, ten bills including two related to Shakti Act which deals with women security, to be tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday, 14 December.

Source: ANI

Published: 14 Dec 2020,07:22 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT