Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops Over 13,500

At least 10 security force members including a border police commander were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz in Afghanistan on Sunday, 13 December.
Source: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met with an accident on Monday, 14 December near the Choutuppal town in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported, K Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir told ANI.
Source: ANI
Five persons, including a police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed against a tree. The accident took place late on Sunday night on the Pratapgarh-Patti road under Kandhari police circle.
Fire breaks out at a factory in Neemrana, Alwar district. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.
Source: ANI
A building has collapsed in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, more details are awaited.
Source: ANI
Maharashtra BJP Legislators hold a protest outside the State Assembly over various issues including Maratha reservation, inflated power bills and compensation to farmers after the recent flood and heavy rain.
Source: ANI
BSE Sensex rises over 200 points to 46,347 in the opening session, NSE Nifty topped with 13,588 as markets hit record highs amid gains across sectors.
Source: NDTV
A gunman who opened fire at a Christmas show in New York’s cathedral was shot in the head by the police, the suspect later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
Five ordinances, ten bills including two related to Shakti Act which deals with women security, to be tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday, 14 December.
Source: ANI
Published: 14 Dec 2020,07:22 AM IST