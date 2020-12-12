Latest News: US Issues Emergency Approval to Pfizer COVID Vaccine

2 Naxals Killed in an Encounter in Kirnapur, MP

Two naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Kirnapur area of Balaghat district.

(Source: ANI)

US Issues Emergency Approval to Pfizer COVID Vaccine

US Food and Administration (USFDA) has issued emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.

(Source: AFP)

Published: 12 Dec 2020,08:20 AM IST
