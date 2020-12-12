Latest News: US Issues Emergency Approval to Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Updated:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
2 Naxals Killed in an Encounter in Kirnapur, MP
Two naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Kirnapur area of Balaghat district.
(Source: ANI)
US Issues Emergency Approval to Pfizer COVID Vaccine
US Food and Administration (USFDA) has issued emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.
(Source: AFP)