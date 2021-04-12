Latest News: PM, Shah to Hold Multiple Rallies in Bengal Today

PM Modi, Shah to Hold Multiple Rallies in Poll-Bound Bengal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programmes in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday, 12 April.

At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at the Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district. Besides Modi, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am.

(Source: ANI)

