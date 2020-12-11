Latest News: Journalist Shot Dead in Afghanistan

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A female journalist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday, 10 December, an official confirmed. The incident took place in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani allegedly died by suicide at his residential quarters on the institute campus in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday, 10 December, reported PTI.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a demonstration in Durgapur against attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday.
