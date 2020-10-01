Latest News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Neighbour in Azamgarh

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Hathras DM P Lakshkar told the media that borders of Hathras have been sealed and section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district.
“We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed,” said Hathras DM
Source: ANI
An Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life on Wednesday, 30 September as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector, says Defence PRO, Jammu.
Source: ANI
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune in the wee hours on Thursday. The fire has been doused off; no casualties were reported in the incident.
Source: ANI
A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Jiyanpur, Azamgarh on Wednesday, 30 September. The police stated that “the accused has been arrested. Further action is being taken.”
Source: ANI
Published: 01 Oct 2020,07:23 AM IST