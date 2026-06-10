Manipur: Kuki Farmer Killed In Armed Attack In Lansan Village

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A Kuki farmer named Haogin Louvum, aged 55, was killed on 10 June 2026 in Lansan village, Tamenglong district, Manipur. The incident occurred around 11:30 am when a group of armed individuals opened fire on farmers working in a paddy field along the Imphal-Tamenglong road. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack.
According to The Indian Express, the attack took place in a Kuki-dominated area, and the victim was among several farmers present at the time. The police stated that the assailants fired towards the group, resulting in the death of Louvum. The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances and possible motives behind the incident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the killing occurred on the same day that 14 Kuki hostages, previously abducted amid ethnic clashes, were released in Manipur. The deceased was working with other farmers in the field when the shooting happened. Police identified the location as Lansan Kuki village under Tamei police station jurisdiction in Tamenglong district.
Details provided in subsequent coverage indicate that the incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region. The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, a Kuki community body, alleged that the attack was carried out by the NSCN-IM Kamson group, though official confirmation of the perpetrators is pending as the investigation continues.
“Haogin Louvum, 55, was killed in the attack. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the police,” the report stated.
In the context of ongoing ethnic tensions, further reporting highlighted that the release of Kuki hostages was facilitated by negotiations involving church bodies, civil society groups, and government authorities. The incident involving Louvum’s death has heightened concerns among local communities about the security situation in Tamenglong and surrounding districts.
Police actions following the incident included increased patrolling and efforts to identify those responsible. The authorities have appealed for calm and cooperation from residents as the investigation proceeds. The attack has drawn attention to the persistent risks faced by civilians, particularly farmers, in conflict-affected areas of Manipur.
“The deceased, Haogin Louvum (55), a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong, was working with a group of farmers in a paddy field when miscreants opened fire on them, police said,” according to the official statement.
Community leaders expressed concern over the escalation of violence and called for urgent measures to ensure the safety of villagers. The incident has also prompted appeals for peace and restraint from various civil society organisations operating in the region.
Ongoing developments continue to be monitored by local authorities, with updates expected as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available regarding the perpetrators and their motives.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.