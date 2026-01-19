Seven Soldiers Injured In Kishtwar Encounter With Jaish Terrorists

Seven soldiers were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on 18 January 2026. The operation, codenamed Trashi-I, began around noon in the Chatroo area after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital, and the operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing, with reinforcements and advanced surveillance deployed.