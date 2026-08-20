Kharge Says 'Hurt' By Congress Silence On 'Purification' Row

advertisement
At the Congress Working Committee meeting held on 20 August 2026, party president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his disappointment that many senior Congress leaders did not openly condemn the ‘purification’ ritual conducted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following his recent visit. The event, which Kharge described as humiliating, was reportedly organised after his rally in the region and has been linked by Congress to caste-based discrimination.
According to The Indian Express, Kharge raised the issue directly at the CWC meeting, stating that he felt “hurt” by the lack of public support from colleagues, particularly those who frequently appear in the media. He emphasised that he had never sought protection on the basis of his Dalit identity but found the silence from party members on the incident deeply troubling.
As reported by The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi responded to Kharge’s concerns by instructing the party’s social media head, Supriya Shrinate, to prepare regular reports on which Congress leaders were amplifying the party’s official stance on social justice issues. This move was intended to ensure greater accountability and alignment within the party on such matters.
Party general secretary K.C. Venugopal informed Kharge that the Congress had condemned the Haldwani incident, but sources indicated that Kharge remained unconvinced by the response. During the meeting, Kharge reportedly remarked, “There are three to four ‘good-looking people’ who appear on TV for their articulation, but they don’t stick to the party line on crucial issues.”
“He said he felt ‘hurt’ that all the CWC members and especially those ‘good-looking people’ who get space in the media did not speak about it,” the coverage revealed.
In the aftermath of the ritual, Congress leaders reiterated that the event reflected a casteist mindset and alleged links to the Bharatiya Janata Party, though the BJP distanced itself from the incident. The party’s internal discussions also touched on the need for stronger and more unified responses to issues of social justice and discrimination, particularly when senior leaders are targeted.
During the meeting, further deliberations included other topics, but Kharge’s remarks on the purification row remained a focal point. The CWC’s official resolution described the incident as “unacceptable” and “condemnable,” reinforcing the party’s stance against caste-based discrimination.
Midway through the session, additional discussions addressed the party’s broader strategy, but Kharge’s personal anguish over the lack of solidarity was a recurring theme. The leadership acknowledged the need for more visible and vocal support for colleagues facing targeted discrimination.
“Kharge’s body language suggested, those present at the meeting said, he was far from convinced,” analysis showed.
At the end of the meeting, statements indicated that the Congress would continue to address issues of social justice and internal cohesion, with a renewed focus on monitoring and encouraging public support among its senior leadership.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.