Kannada Littérateur, Activist Chandrashekar Patil Passes Away at 83

Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.
(Photo: Wikipedia/Altered by The Quint)
Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.
His family sources said that the final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.
Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, was a well-known poet, playwright and was considered as one of the foremost voices of the 'Bandaya' movement (Progressive, rebel literary movement).
Champa was the editor of the influential literary journal Sankramana. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as the historical Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement, anti-Emergency movement, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, and farmers' movement.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed condolences for the death of Patil. Patil hailed from Hattimattur village in Haveri district and went on to become popular as 'Champa'.
Patil is survived by wife and two children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)