After Days of Protests, Jamia Millia Islamia Agress to Hold Student Union Polls

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Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to conduct student union elections and revoke recent suspensions following nearly two weeks of sustained student protests. The decision comes after students demanded the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union, which has not held elections since 2005. The administration’s move follows days of hunger strikes, campus lockdowns, and heightened security measures as students pressed for a written assurance on their demands.
According to The Indian Express, the protest escalated with over 500 students gathering on campus, despite classes being shifted online and hostels being vacated. Students insisted on a fixed election date and unconditional revocation of all disciplinary actions, including suspensions and campus bans issued since the start of the protest on 12 October.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the university administration initially responded by increasing police presence, suspending water and electricity, and restricting campus access. Despite these measures, students continued to gather, climbing gates and forming human chains to support those on hunger strike. The administration filed an FIR against several students and political leaders for trespassing and property defacement during the agitation.
As noted in an article by Maktoob Media, the demand for a student union is rooted in the need for a formal mechanism to address student concerns and ensure transparent decision-making. The absence of an elected union since 2006 has left students without a collective voice on issues such as hostel allotments, faculty recruitment, and administrative practices. The current subject association model, where deans hold veto power, has been criticised as insufficient for meaningful student participation.
Student organisers stated that the administration’s initial proposal to draft a new union constitution before announcing elections was rejected, as students sought a concrete, time-bound commitment. Coverage revealed that the administration has now formed a draft constitution committee and indicated willingness to proceed with elections, citing the need to comply with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and University Grants Commission regulations.
“We will not back down until we get a students’ union,” said Lubaib, a PhD scholar and protest organiser, reflecting the determination of the student body.
In the middle of the protest, officials responded by holding multiple rounds of talks with student representatives. The administration cited procedural requirements for union elections, including drafting a constitution and preparing an electoral roll, but ultimately agreed to the students’ core demands after sustained pressure.
The broader context, as reporting indicated, includes longstanding concerns about administrative transparency, ideological influence, and the erosion of Jamia’s founding values. Students have argued that restoring the union is essential for rebuilding trust and ensuring that authority is exercised with accountability and student input.
“Restoring the ‘JMISU’ aims to ensure students do not have to take to the streets every time they want their voices heard. It is about rebuilding trust between the administration and students,” a student representative explained.
At the end of the protest, further details emerged that the administration has agreed to revoke all disciplinary actions taken since the start of the agitation. The university is expected to announce a detailed election schedule and process in the coming days, with students maintaining that they will continue to monitor the administration’s follow-through on its commitments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.