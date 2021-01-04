Jack Ma ‘Disappears’ After Conflict With Chinese Government

Tech billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma has "disappeared" from public life and has not been spotted for at least two months amid a conflict with the Chinese regulators.

The Financial Times reported that Ma was recently replaced as a judge in the finale of TV show 'Africa's Business Heroes'.

"His photograph was removed from the judging webpage, and he was conspicuously left out of a promotional video," the report claimed.

The finale took place in November, shortly after Ma "made a candid speech criticising China's regulators and its state-owned banks".