COVID Spread Low Now; Don’t Postpone, Cancel CA Exams: ICAI to SC 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has informed the Supreme Court that COVID spread is substantially low now and the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam scheduled for July should not be cancelled or postponed.
According to ICAI, the COVID-19 spread is now at a substantially low level, therefore it is opportune moment to offer the aspiring CAs to further their professional careers.
It further emphasised that CA exams are professional examinations that ought not to be equated with CBSE or state Board examinations for Class 10 or 12.
"The ICAI has no vested interest in holding or not holding the examinations. The only interest for ICAI is to safeguard the interest of the aspiring CAs, ensuring that the exams are held at the most appropriate and conducive time,” the note added.
A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Monday adjourned the hearing on the petitions on the upcoming CA exam, 2021. The bench, also comprising Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose, asked ICAI to respond by Tuesday on suggestions made by petitioners in three separate writ petitions, seeking moderation in the standard operation procedure issued for the 5 July examination.
The counsel for ICAI informed the bench that a note has been circulated expressing its stand on the separate petitions filed by Satya Narain Perumal, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, and the third, by a group of CA aspirants. Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, representing ICAI, submitted that the body is aware of the urgency of the matter.
A batch of petitions is pending before the top court in connection with the CA exams scheduled in July.
One of the pleas, filed by Sahai assailed a 5 June notification issued by the ICAI on the ground that it does not give students the choice to opt out before and during the exams and to carry forward all the benefits. The plea sought postponement of CA exams from 5 July to any later period till the time the COVID-19 situation normalises, or after teachers, students and invigilators are vaccinated.
